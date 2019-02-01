Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland County judge to consider Upper Burrell's request to redistrict voting precincts

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 5:08 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Westmoreland County officials said Friday it will begin work in March to potentially redistrict two voting precincts in Upper Burrell.

Attorneys for the township and county appeared before Common Pleas Court Judge Harry Smail Jr. to address a lawsuit filed last week by Upper Burrell and 20 of its residents seeking to redraw voting lines to correct the disparity between the two precincts.

Township officials contend 75 percent of Upper Burrell’s more than 1,500 registered voters cast ballots at one location. Just 366 registered voters are assigned to the town’s other precinct.

Westmoreland County Solicitor Melissa Guiddy said Friday the county’s election board will address the issue when it reconvenes in March. The board currently consists of the three county commissioners. Democrats Gina Cerilli and Ted Kopas are expected to be recused from the elections board next month because they are expected to be candidates for re-election. Republican Charles Anderson, who will retire at year’s end, will remain on the board with two new members for the duration of 2019, Guiddy said.

Upper Burrell Solicitor Stephen Yakopec Jr. said he anticipates that any changes enacted by the county could be in place for the November general election.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

