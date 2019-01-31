Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Health

Infant Ibuprofen medicine added to recall

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 1:24 p.m.
These children’s Ibuprofen medicines have been recalled.
These children’s Ibuprofen medicines have been recalled.

Updated 15 hours ago

A recall of medicine for infants sold at three popular pharmacies has added to a recall of the medicine.

New Jersey-based Tris Pharma initially recalled some of its Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops in November and expanded the recall this week to include six more batches. The medicine is sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar.

Some units from the recalled batches have been found to have higher levels of Ibuprofen concentration which can cause adverse effects. The company said in a press release there is a remote probability that infants, who may be more susceptible to a higher potency level of drug, may be more vulnerable to permanent injury related to Ibuprofen toxicity.

Some units have been found to contain Ibuprofen as high as 10 percent above the specified limit. The company said studies have shown that safety issues or toxicity is generally accepted to be a concern in infants at doses in excess of 700 percent of the recommended dose.

The company said no serious adverse events have been reported related to this recall.

The product is used as a pain reliever and fever reducer. It’s packaged in ½ oz. and 1 oz. bottles. The recall involves pain relievers packaged under the Equate, CVS Health and Family Wellness brands.

The packages have expiration dates of December, February, April and August 2019.

For a full list of recalled products you can visit the company’s website at www.trispharma.com and click on the news tab.

Anyone with questions can contact Tris Customer Service at 732-940-0358 or via email at micc_tris@vigilarebp.com .

The company advises consumers to contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me