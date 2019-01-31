Infant Ibuprofen medicine added to recall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A recall of medicine for infants sold at three popular pharmacies has added to a recall of the medicine.

New Jersey-based Tris Pharma initially recalled some of its Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops in November and expanded the recall this week to include six more batches. The medicine is sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar.

Some units from the recalled batches have been found to have higher levels of Ibuprofen concentration which can cause adverse effects. The company said in a press release there is a remote probability that infants, who may be more susceptible to a higher potency level of drug, may be more vulnerable to permanent injury related to Ibuprofen toxicity.

Some units have been found to contain Ibuprofen as high as 10 percent above the specified limit. The company said studies have shown that safety issues or toxicity is generally accepted to be a concern in infants at doses in excess of 700 percent of the recommended dose.

The company said no serious adverse events have been reported related to this recall.

The product is used as a pain reliever and fever reducer. It’s packaged in ½ oz. and 1 oz. bottles. The recall involves pain relievers packaged under the Equate, CVS Health and Family Wellness brands.

The packages have expiration dates of December, February, April and August 2019.

For a full list of recalled products you can visit the company’s website at www.trispharma.com and click on the news tab.

Anyone with questions can contact Tris Customer Service at 732-940-0358 or via email at micc_tris@vigilarebp.com .

The company advises consumers to contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.