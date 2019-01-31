Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Reagan, Trump — one great, one a disgrace

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 10:03 a.m.

Even though I was not a big Ronald Reagan fan, I can’t deny he was one of the better modern presidents, possibly the greatest Republican president of all time. He led the Republicans to a 12-year stronghold on our country.

One of Reagan’s greatest moments came in a 1987 speech when he told Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to tear down the Berlin Wall. In 1989, the wall was opened to border-crossers, and it was down by 1991. The wall’s fall was celebrated across the world and is considered one of Reagan’s greatest accomplishments.

Now, 30 years later, President Trump wants to build a wall on our border with Mexico. Two Republican presidents — one hailed as great, the other a disgrace to the American presidency. I believe Reagan is rolling over in his grave at the thought of Trump’s wall.

Trump’s campaign slogan should have been “Make Russia Great Again,” because he continously defends Vladimir Putin and Russia. Why? His collusion with Russia gets more and more evident.

I have a suggestion for the Democrats and Nancy Pelosi: Give Trump the money he wants, and let him build his wall — with one stipulation: Trump must supervise construction from the Mexican side. Once it’s complete, let Trump be the first person not allowed into the United States.

God bless America. It will take some repairing because of the damage Trump has done, but America will be great again, and even greater without Trump.

Edward A. Svitek

Brackenridge

