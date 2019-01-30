As they prepare for Penguins, a look at what makes Lightning so dominant
The Tampa Bay Lightning come to Pittsburgh on Wednesday night with the best record in the Eastern Conference.
By far.
They are the easy choice as Stanley Cup front-runners at this point. The Bolts have 76 points. That's 13 better than anyone else in the conference. The have the best home record, most goals, best power play, and best goal differential in all of hockey.
Aside from that, nothing to worry about for the Penguins tonight.
Pittsburgh native Greg Linnelli is now the game-day host for the Tampa Bay Lightning Radio Network, and host of "Lightning Power Play Live." He joins me for our Sided.co podcast to tell us why everything has come together so well for Tampa Bay this year and whether they'll add a big-time target at the trade deadline.
LISTEN: Tim Benz, Breg Linnelli talk about Lightning's success
Oh, and since Greg is a Duquesne alum, he and I talk about THE REAL event Uptown on Wednesday: The Dukes vs. Rhode Island in hoops.