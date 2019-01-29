Star receiver Ardell Brown leaving Seton Hill for UConn

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ardell Brown is proof the new NCAA transfer portal works.

The big-play wide receiver from Seton Hill asked to have his name thrown into the hat so he could test the waters.

Brown, a redshirt junior, knew he had a monster season for the Griffins and could draw a peek from a Division I coach or two.

Lo and behold, a bite on the line — and much more.

All of the sudden, Brown is leaving to accept a full scholarship to Division I Connecticut. He gave the Huskies a verbal commitment Sunday after making an official visit.

“It’s just another opportunity from my Lord and savior to play on a bigger stage for the glory of him,” Brown said.

Beginning Oct. 15, 2018, student-athletes could add their names to the portal, essentially a nationwide database, which would permit schools to contact them without penalty.

Players who entered their names were not necessarily declaring their intention to transfer, but they could browse other options without restrictions while remaining enrolled at their current school.

After spotting the speedy Brown in the portal, Connecticut reached out to Brown’s trainer at Pursuit Performance, Bruce Johnson, and that started the process.

Brown is used to running routes, but this happened fast, even by his standards.

“(UConn assistant) Coach (Frank) Giufre asked (Johnson) if he knew anything about me,” Brown said.

With 81 receptions and 1,267 yards, Brown not only led the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference in both categories this season but also broke his school record with the yardage total.

He missed all of the 2017 season with an injury but caught a touchdown on his first series back.

Brown (5-foot-11, 180 pounds), who caught nine touchdowns, was third in Division II in yards and sixth in catches.

He was named to the Don Hansen All-America third team Tuesday.

He also earned first-team All-PSAC, and D2 Conference Commissioner’s Association All-Super Region second team honors.

Brown, who was lightly recruited out of Bishop Kearney High School in Rochester, N.Y., despite earning all-state honors, said he never imagined an opportunity would blossom to play at the Division I level.

“Not at all it: It was never a real thought of mine,” he said. “It always sounded cool but I never imagined it would happen.”

So what does Brown plan to do with this opportunity in his final year of eligibility?

“Continue to glorify God with my play and allow him to use this however he wants,” he said.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.