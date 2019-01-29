Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Robert Morris

Robert Morris President Chris Howard named to NCAA sports betting and honors committees

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 4:54 p.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

There may not be a busier university president in the U.S. than Robert Morris’ Chris Howard.

Howard, who is a member of the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics and the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, was named to the NCAA Board of Governors Ad Hoc Committee on Sports Wagering and chair of the NCAA Honors Committee.

In the wake of several states legalizing sports betting, the Ad Hoc Committee on Sports Wagering will examine the potential impact on current NCAA rules and educational efforts and any associated risks. Other members of the committee include Syracuse President Kent Syverud; Desiree Reed-Francois, athletics director at UNLV; and Gary Berta, athletics director at Iowa.

“The widespread legalization of sports betting takes us into unknown territory, and the NCAA is wise to address its implications now,” Howard said.

The NCAA Honors Committee reviews nominations and selects recipients for five NCAA awards: the Theodore Roosevelt Award; the Silver Anniversary Awards; Today’s Top 10 Awards; the Inspiration Award; and the Award of Valor. Howard is a past recipient of the Silver Anniversary Award, given to distinguished former student-athletes on the 25 th anniversary of the end of their intercollegiate athletic eligibility. Howard was an Academic All-American running back at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

