Robert Morris

Robert Morris falters late; NEC leader loses to St. Francis (Pa.)

The Associated Press | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 11:06 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Jamaal King scored 23 points, Isaiah Blackmon calmly sank two free throws — neither time did the ball touch the rim — with 2.8 seconds on the clock and St. Francis (Pa.) knocked off Northeast Conference leader Robert Morris, 76-73, Thursday night.

Blackmon finished with 20 points, Keith Braxton added 19 and St. Francis’ top three scorers combined for 62. Mark Flagg scored three of his five points in the last four minutes and pulled down three of his team-leading seven rebounds in the same span.

The Red Flash (9-11, 5-4 NEC) held RMU to 1-of-3 shooting — and 3-of-7 at the line — in the closing minutes.

Matty McConnell (Chartiers Valley) scored 24 points, making four 3-pointers and hauling in eight boards to pace Robert Morris (12-10, 7-2), which a four-game win streak snapped but finished the month of January with seven wins in nine games.

Malik Petteway added 13 points and Josh Williams 10 for the Colonials, who shot 44 percent (24 of 54) and made just 8 of 23 shots from behind the arc.

The Colonials led by as many as 14 and for most of the first half before St. Francis surged to a 41-39 halftime lead and stretched that by starting the second half on an 8-1 push.

