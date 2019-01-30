Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Jerome Bettis dishes on Antonio Brown drama; Pittsburgh loves Pro Bowl

Tim Benz | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 8:27 a.m.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis, right, participates in the NFL Crucial Catch cancer awareness event before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis, right, participates in the NFL Crucial Catch cancer awareness event before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Updated 22 minutes ago

"First Call" for Wednesday features a state of the Steelers from Jerome Bettis, a soccer assault, Pitt problems and Pro Bowl ratings that were stunningly high in Pittsburgh.

The Bus on A.B.

On Fox, Steelers great Jerome Bettis referred to the 2018 club as a disappointment. He described it as a "championship-caliber team" that "imploded."

He's right about that. He's also right when he says that everyone from the coach to the players to the management are "complicit" in what went wrong, and that each branch of the team needs to work together to find a solution.

It's the "how" part that the Bus doesn't exactly clarify, though.

The Hall of Famer also claims he's holding out hope that the Antonio Brown situation can get worked out so he can see A.B. retire as a Steeler.

Good luck with all that.

Pittsburgh loves the Pro Bowl

Speaking of being part of the problem and not the solution, that was me on Sunday.

Blame me in part for some of these numbers. I watched the fourth quarter of the Pro Bowl. So I contributed toward some of these gaudy Pittsburgh TV ratings for the event.

Only Kansas City — presumably watching to of make sure Patrick Mahomes didn't get hurt — had more eyeballs on the television watching that dog-and-pony show than Pittsburgh did.

I'll defend myself by saying at least I only watched it to mock it Monday. I see that as my civic duty.

'Sincere' attempt

It looks like Duquesne freshman star point guard Sincere Carry will attempt to play tonight against Rhode Island. He had his knee drained after sitting out the VCU game Saturday.

Carry was missed. The Dukes had their five-game winning streak snapped in an 80-74 loss. They committed 17 turnovers. Backup point guard Brandon Wade was scoreless with three turnovers in a spot start. Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 21 points off the bench.

Head coach Keith Dambrot says Carry is "doing better" but "isn't out of the woods yet." Carry practiced Tuesday. URI comes in with a 4-3 conference record in the A-10. The Dukes are 5-2, tied with VCU for third place. George Mason leads the conference at 7-1.

The Rams and Dukes tip off at 7 p.m. on AT&T SportsNet.

Crashing back to Earth?

After Pitt's upset of Florida State on Jan. 14, a lot of people started to get excited about a Panthers turnaround.

But since then, the Panthers have lost four straight games by an average of 13.5 points. Last night, they fell to Clemson, 82-69.

Xavier Johnson was fantastic, though. The Panthers guard scored 30 on 10-of-14 shooting.

Up next, Pitt hosts Syracuse Saturday at 6 p.m. The Orange just got smoked as well, losing 78-56 at Virginia Tech. They visit Boston College tonight.

That's using your head

Using your head in soccer is nothing new. But this isn't how you are supposed to do it.

That's Giancarlo Favarin. He manages Lucchese, an Italian third-tier club. That dispute was after a match against Alessandria on Sunday.

The head butt thrown by Favarin was against an Alessandria assistant coach. The Guardian reported he also told a player to break the legs of opposing players.

Favarian has been suspended for five months.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me