Breakfast with Benz

Steelers' Antonio Brown does some confusing interviews at Super Bowl

Tim Benz | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 7:57 a.m.
In this photo from Dec. 30, 2018, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, left, talks to former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch as he stands on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says he's disappointed in the behavior of star wide receiver Antonio Brown but added the team has not received any formal trade request from Brown's camp. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Updated 12 hours ago

Antonio Brown is speaking again publicly. So that's a recipe for disaster.

Forget the big interview reveal, Brown is starting to do a bunch of little ones.

Although Brown is not saying much. Mainly because I don't know how capable he is of doing so.

For those thinking there has become something mentally or physically wrong with Brown, my guess is this clip from USA Today isn't going to put those fears to rest.

I thought he came off like a space cadet. Then again, maybe I'm just too focused on the blonde mustache.

A.B. is a little more together in this one. But it's still kind of hard to follow.

For instance, when Brown says all options are on the table, no they aren't. Either the Steelers keep him, or they trade him where they want. That's it. He's not a free agent.

Also, at first Brown talks about "keeping things quiet" and about "moving forward with "positivity" with a "business" like approach.

That's good.

But then he refuses to say that he wants to come back to Pittsburgh, thus making all those other things impossible.

And, again, THAT MUSTACHE! I ... can't take ... my eyes ... off it!

My attention is so drawn to it I don't really know what he is saying. Maybe he doesn't either.

