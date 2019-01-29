Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
MLB

Ex-Pirate Neil Walker agrees to 1-year, $2M deal with Marlins

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 8:24 p.m.
Neil Walker hit .219 with 11 homers and 46 RBIs in 113 games with the Yankees last season.

Updated 14 hours ago

MIAMI — Pine-Richland graduate and longtime Pirates infielder Neil Walker agreed Tuesday to a one-year contract with the Miami Marlins and is expected to compete for a starting job.

The Athletic reported the deal is worth $2 million.

Walker has a .268 career average and has reached double figures in homers every year since 2010.

He spent last season with the Yankees after agreeing to a $4 million, one-year contract in mid-March.

He slumped badly, hitting .197 with 19 RBIs in the first half, then improved to .247 with 27 RBIs in the second half to finish at .219 with 11 homers and 46 RBIs in 113 games.

He has also been with the Pirates, Mets and Brewers. Walker has played mostly at second base, but also has played at first and third and in the outfield, where he could see playing time with the Marlins.

