Penguins send Derick Brassard to Panthers for Nick Bjugstad in 4-player deal

When Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford picked up his phone and started making calls on Derick Brassard, his aim was pretty simple.

He just wanted to upgrade his team at the third-line center spot by moving along a player who turned out to be a bad fit with his group.

Maybe he'd trade Brassard to a contender for a draft pick, then flip that pick to a rebuilding team for a rental.

Then Rutherford started having conversations with Florida Panthers GM Dale Tallon and one thing led to another. By Friday, a pretty significant deal had developed.

The Penguins sent Brassard, Riley Sheahan, a second-round draft pick and two fourth-rounders to Florida for a pair of versatile young forwards, Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann.

"You never know what comes up in the marketplace," Rutherford said.

Bjugstad, 26, is the marquee name the Penguins acquired. A massive 6-foot-6 former first-round pick out of the University of Minnesota, Bjugstad has career highs of 24 goals and 49 points in a season with Florida.

"He's good with the puck down low, protecting the puck, and he's a shooter," Rutherford said.

McCann, 22, also is a former first-round pick. He's a smart, two-way player with good speed. He has eight goals and 18 points in 46 games this season.

"Right now, he can be used as a shutdown center iceman," Rutherford said. "He can kill penalties, but I also feel there's an upside there offensively over time."

Both players have spent significant time at center and wing. Rutherford said he expects McCann will be a center and Bjugstad a right wing when the dust settles, but that could change based on how the players perform once coach Mike Sullivan slots them into the lineup.

"When everybody's healthy, it gives us guys that play on our fourth line that are capable of moving up into the top nine and being very comfortable there," Rutherford said. "It also gives us not only the depth but the balance throughout our forwards, much more balance than we started with in the first half of the season."

The deal also closes the book on the underwhelming Brassard era in Pittsburgh. Acquired from Ottawa with high hopes in a deal that saw the Penguins send out Ian Cole, Ryan Reaves, goalie prospect Filip Gustavsson and a first-round pick before last year's trade deadline, Brassard had 12 goals and 23 points in 54 regular-season games in black and gold.

"When you make deals, sometimes players fit in and sometimes they don't," Rutherford said. "Derick could never get accustomed to going from the role he played in Ottawa to being a third-line center here. We knew that was a possibility. As it turned out, that's what happened."

Rutherford said he doesn't regret trading for Brassard. After preliminary talks about an extension for Reaves last season, Rutherford came to realize he wouldn't be able to re-sign the heavyweight enforcer for the cap space he had available. Cole was inevitably headed to free agency as well.

"When you put it all together, it seems like a lot, but under the circumstances, we didn't feel it was," Rutherford said.

Rutherford said he didn't regret adding Brassard because it eventually led to Friday's haul.

"What sometimes happens in these deals when they don't turn out, you can't turn them into anything. We were still able to," Rutherford said. "That's why I don't think about the past and what we gave up. I think about where we sit now. Did we use the asset to do something that helps us going forward? The answer to that is yes."

How much Bjugstad and McCann help the Penguins will determine Rutherford's strategy approaching the Feb. 25 trade deadline. He might be done making changes to his roster. He might not.

"When our team is playing and focused and with these additions, I like our team," he said. "The good news is we've got a few weeks to watch it now. I don't sense urgency at this point in time unless I'm shown otherwise in the next few weeks."

