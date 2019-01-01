Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers

Report: Antonio Brown has requested a trade from Steelers

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, 2:09 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Getty Images
For the second time in four months, Twitter has been the forum for an Antonio Brown trade request.

Tuesday, it was via CBS Sports NFL reporter Jason La Canfora, who posted as much to his verified Twitter account. Brown, the Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver, in September posted “Trade me lets find out” to his account in response to tweet from a former Steelers employee .

“Antonio Brown has requested a trade,” La Canfora wrote . “Im (sic) told it was not a demand but he has asked to be dealt. Very unlikely Rooney would capitulate. Brown has issues with Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger. Feels like the coach is too aligned with the QB.”

An email sent to Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was not immediately returned to the Tribune-Review.

Brown did not play in Sunday’s season-finale win against Cincinnati; it is believed the reason for that was because Tomlin disciplined him for missing Saturday’s walkthrough. On the official injury report, the team listed Brown as having a knee injury but NFL Network has reported Brown’s absences from practice last week were because of hurt feelings between himself, the organization and/or Roethlisberger.

On his KDKA-FM radio segment Tuesday, Roethlisberger said “We want AB to play” and repeatedly complimented the perennial All Pro receiver. He denied a reported Wednesday “blow-up” by Brown toward him, but did express “frustration” from himself and other teammates that Brown is not responding to their calls and text messages .

“I’m obviously not the coach or the owner, so I am not sure what’s going to happen,” Roethlisberger said. “I love Antonio and I just wish him nothing but the best and I hope he is back here with me because he makes me better.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

