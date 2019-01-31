Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Former Steelers kicker Jeff Reed stars in 'Funny or Die' video poking fun at kickers

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 9:57 a.m.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Jeff Reed starts in a Funny or Die clip titled 'A Day in the Life of an NFL Kicker' posted online on January 22, 2019.
Funny or Die
Former Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Jeff Reed starts in a Funny or Die clip titled 'A Day in the Life of an NFL Kicker' posted online on January 22, 2019.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Jeff Reed starts in a Funny or Die clip titled 'A Day in the Life of an NFL Kicker' posted online on January 22, 2019.
Funny or Die
Former Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Jeff Reed starts in a Funny or Die clip titled 'A Day in the Life of an NFL Kicker' posted online on January 22, 2019.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Jeff Reed starts in a Funny or Die clip titled 'A Day in the Life of an NFL Kicker' posted online on January 22, 2019.
Funny or Die
Former Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Jeff Reed starts in a Funny or Die clip titled 'A Day in the Life of an NFL Kicker' posted online on January 22, 2019.

Updated 33 minutes ago

After a season in which the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans learned just how important placekicking is, one of the franchise’s most remembered kickers poked some fun at the skill.

Two-time Super Bowl-winning Steelers kicker Jeff Reed starred in a 3-minute comedy video released on YouTube and picked up by the popular comedy site “Funny or Die.”

The video, titled “A Day in the Life of an NFL Kicker” was filmed in the Pittsburgh area, with Woodland Hills High School’s famed stadium, The Wolvarena, playing a co-starring role.

The video opens with some highlights of Reed’s made kicks. But it overall allows Reed, now 39, to poke fun at himself, beginning with him lying in bed and telling a camera crew, “Well, I hope you boys are ready – because a kicker’s day begins at the crack of dawn.”

The camera pans to an alarm clock that reads 10:46 a.m.

Reed begins his day by eating cold pizza topped with scoops of ice cream. Then he does some faux film and playbook studying before taking to the Wolvarena in Turtle Creek (some footage appears to be shot via drone).

Reed boots one field goal, before he lies down in apparent pain and requests medical attention. More gags ensue.

Reed made 82 percent of the 259 field goals he attempted over his NFL career that included 127 games with the Steelers and five with the San Francisco 49ers. He was part of Super Bowl-winning teams after the 2005 and 2008 seasons.

The calendar year 2018 began for the Steelers with their kicker representing the team at the Pro Bowl, and by August that kicker, Chris Boswell, was rewarded with a lucrative contract extension. But Boswell had one of the worst seasons of any kicker in the NFL, missing seven of 20 field-goal attempts in addition to five extra-point tries.

Boswell was put in injured reserve for the season finale, and the Steelers have indicated he will have to compete to keep his job in 2019.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me