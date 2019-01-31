Former Steelers kicker Jeff Reed stars in 'Funny or Die' video poking fun at kickers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After a season in which the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans learned just how important placekicking is, one of the franchise’s most remembered kickers poked some fun at the skill.

Two-time Super Bowl-winning Steelers kicker Jeff Reed starred in a 3-minute comedy video released on YouTube and picked up by the popular comedy site “Funny or Die.”

The video, titled “A Day in the Life of an NFL Kicker” was filmed in the Pittsburgh area, with Woodland Hills High School’s famed stadium, The Wolvarena, playing a co-starring role.

The video opens with some highlights of Reed’s made kicks. But it overall allows Reed, now 39, to poke fun at himself, beginning with him lying in bed and telling a camera crew, “Well, I hope you boys are ready – because a kicker’s day begins at the crack of dawn.”

The camera pans to an alarm clock that reads 10:46 a.m.

Reed begins his day by eating cold pizza topped with scoops of ice cream. Then he does some faux film and playbook studying before taking to the Wolvarena in Turtle Creek (some footage appears to be shot via drone).

Reed boots one field goal, before he lies down in apparent pain and requests medical attention. More gags ensue.

Reed made 82 percent of the 259 field goals he attempted over his NFL career that included 127 games with the Steelers and five with the San Francisco 49ers. He was part of Super Bowl-winning teams after the 2005 and 2008 seasons.

The calendar year 2018 began for the Steelers with their kicker representing the team at the Pro Bowl, and by August that kicker, Chris Boswell, was rewarded with a lucrative contract extension. But Boswell had one of the worst seasons of any kicker in the NFL, missing seven of 20 field-goal attempts in addition to five extra-point tries.

Boswell was put in injured reserve for the season finale, and the Steelers have indicated he will have to compete to keep his job in 2019.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.