Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster to ESPN on the Steelers: 'I think everyone just needs to stop being divas'

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 5:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown on a pass reception against the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Driskel recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown on a pass reception against the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Driskel recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Updated 13 hours ago

Exactly a month after Jesse James used a celebrity family known for its reality show to describe the Pittsburgh Steelers, JuJu Smith-Schuster went on ESPN to do the same.

Making the rounds during Super Bowl week in Atlanta, Smith-Schuster was on “First Take” Thursday morning when he insisted the Steelers could go from out of the playoffs this season to the Super Bowl next season.

“I think everyone just needs to stop being divas,” the young wide receiver said, drawing Bronx cheers from the gathered crowd, “I think we need to stop being the Kardashians and just play ball.”

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” has run 15 seasons on cable television.

Smith-Schuster was asked by the panel if he was himself was a diva. The 22-year-old Long Beach, Calif., native was a Pro Bowl receiver in his second NFL season.

“Yes that’s what we doing.”

“I’m from So Cal, I went to USC, but being in that (Steelers) locker room, I have learned a lot,” Smith-Schuster said. “I’ve learned a lot in that locker room and I know I would never want to be the problem to any franchise.”

The Steelers, of course, are faced with a dilemma surrounding star receiver Antonio Brown that has been well-documented. They also played 2018 without star running back Le’Veon Bell because Bell refused to sign the franchise-tag tender.

It was the day after the season ended that James told PennLive.com , “Ah man, we are – Kardashians.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

