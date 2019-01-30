Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Gov. Wolf renews bid to put Pennsylvania's minimum wage among highest

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 1:36 p.m.
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at a campaign rally for Pennsylvania candidates in Philadelphia. With Wolfâs second term effectively underway, perhaps the biggest question in Pennsylvaniaâs Capitol is how Republicans who control the Legislature will re-emerge after suffering losses in the Nov. 6 election. The Republican majorities remain substantial, but theyâre going to be the smallest since Wolf became governor in 2015. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf is rolling out a second-term proposal to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage after similar first-term proposals by the Democrat fell flat in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Wolf said Wednesday he wants to raise Pennsylvania’s hourly minimum to $12 this year, making it one of the highest in the nation, with annual 50-cent increases to bring it to $15 an hour in 2025. He says it would boost pay for a million workers and provide savings in programs for the poor.

Pennsylvania has been at the $7.25 federal minimum since 2009.

Most states and each of Pennsylvania’s neighbors have increased minimum wages above the federal minimum.

Wolf’s administration is also considering a regulation to boost pay for hundreds of thousands of salaried employees by making them eligible for overtime pay.

