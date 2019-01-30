Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pennsylvania

Dozens of vehicles in pileup after snow squall in central Pa.

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 4:27 p.m.
Emergency responders help victims from their cars after a multi car pile up after a snow squall in Wyomissing, Pa., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.
READING — More than two dozen vehicles have been involved in a chain-reaction crash on a central Pennsylvania highway after a snow squall caused whiteout conditions.

Wyomissing Police Chief Jeffrey Biehl says about 27 vehicles were involved in the crash just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on Route 222, about 60 miles west of Philadelphia. However, some cars were just stuck at the crash site and not damaged. He says by 4 p.m., all vehicles were cleared.

About nine injured motorists were taken to a hospital. Biehl didn’t know their conditions.

Footage from the scene shows jackknifed big rigs and some cars off the roadway and down embankments.

About an hour later, a second pileup was reported on Interstate 78 near Hamburg, about 30 miles northeast of the Wyomissing crash.

About 14 vehicles were involved and injuries are minor.

