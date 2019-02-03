Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania

Police: Vehicle falls off rail tracks into Beaver County park, killing 2

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, 5:36 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 2 hours ago

ROCHESTER — Authorities say a sport utility vehicle fell nearly 15 feet off railroad tracks in Western Pennsylvania into a park, killing two men.

Police in Rochester said the car was being driven along the Norfolk Southern tracks intentionally Saturday, then apparently slid and rolled down a hill, landing on its roof in Rochester Riverfront Park.

The Beaver County coroner’s office identified the men killed as 40-year-old David Riddle of Proctorville, Ohio and 32-year-old Casey Rector of Lolita, Texas.

Chief Frank Mercier of the borough police department said tire tracks in two different areas show where the driver tried to get onto the rail tracks, access to which is restricted.

Mercier said the two “shouldn’t have been up there” and the driver was apparently trying for better traction when the vehicle fell.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me