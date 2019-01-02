One winner in New Year's Day Mega Millions drawing

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, 5:00 a.m.
One lucky winner in New York matched all the numbers in the Jan. 1 Mega Millions jackpot worth $425 million.

According to a CNN report, the ticket was sold at Brookville Auto Service in Oyster Bay on Long Island.

The winning numbers were 34, 44, 57, 62 and 70. The Mega ball was 14 and the Megaplier was 4.

The ticket-holder is guaranteed a cash payout of $250 million.

The jackpot is the eighth largest in Mega Millions history. Mega Millions is sold in 44 states, along with Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.

