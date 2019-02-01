Port Authority's ConnectCard kiosks repaired; free rides end Friday afternoon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two days of free rides using the Port Authority of Allegheny County public transit system came to an end Friday afternoon.

With temperatures climbing and the authority’s ConnectCard kiosks no longer malfunctioning, regular fare collection resumed at 2 p.m., said Port Authority spokesman Adam Brandolph.

The outdoor kiosks had malfunctioned Thursday amid a record-breaking cold snap. Port Authority told riders who were unable to load their cards that they could ride free until the issue was resolved.

At least 25 machines at 19 locations went offline while technicians made repairs, Brandolph said.

Two or three machines still were malfunctioning as of late Friday, Brandolph said.

All ConnectCard machines were expected to be back online by Saturday.

