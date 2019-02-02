Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Editorial: Is Wolf's minimum wage increase too high for Pennsylvania?

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, 1:33 p.m.
Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at a rally in the Pennsylvania Capitol's rotunda calling for lawmakers to take action on anti-gun violence legislation on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)
Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at a rally in the Pennsylvania Capitol's rotunda calling for lawmakers to take action on anti-gun violence legislation on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

Updated 8 hours ago

Everybody wants a raise.

That means a lot of people hear Gov. Tom Wolf’s resurrection of a plan to increase the minimum wage and think that’s a good thing.

The people who sign those paychecks — or the people who believe they will lead to higher prices to offset the costs — don’t agree. Republicans in the Pennsylvania Legislature sided with them against the Democratic governor the last time the issue was raised.

But now Wolf is bringing it back from the dead, and maybe now is the time for a serious look at the idea. It might have to be, because Pennsylvania is surrounded.

The Keystone State is all alone in offering the federal minimum wage of $7.25 in a sea of other states bordering it.

Ohio is closest with a minimum of $8.55 starting this year. West Virginia went to $8.75 in 2016, and Delaware joined it this month. Maryland offers $10.10 an hour, with one county requiring up to $12.25. Likewise, New York’s overall minimum is $11.10 an hour, with three counties at $12 and New York City going as high as $15.

New Jersey passed a bill Thursday that would raise its $8.85 hourly wage to $10, then go up annually by $1 until it hits $15 in 2024.

Wolf’s proposal is similar, looking for a boost to $12 in 2019, with 50 cent increases until 2025, ending at $15 an hour. That would be about a 50 percent increase from the minimum right now, and would be double in six years.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says there are about 2.2 million hourly workers who make at or less than minimum wage. They make up about 2.7 percent of the American work force. On average, they are young women, 16 to 25 years old, black or white, without a high school diploma and unmarried. They probably work part time in food service.

Critics say the change will just mean employers hire fewer workers, or even lay off some already on the payroll. They point to the self- service kiosks at places like McDonald’s, GetGo and Sheetz as more affordable long-term alternatives to increased wages for workers.

But Pennsylvania probably will be forced into the move eventually given the surrounding states’ decisions.

Wolf might make more progress if his opening offer weren’t quite so steep.

A leap to $12 an hour will take Pennsylvania from one of the lowest paying states to one of the highest minimum wages overnight, and an advancement to $15 would put it on the same playing field with California, Massachusetts, New York and Washington, D.C.

A smaller step, like moving to match Ohio or West Virginia, likely would be easier to sell to employers as well as the GOP.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me