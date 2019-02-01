First call: Terrelle Pryor wants to play for Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In Friday's "First Call," would Terrelle Pryor be a fit with the Steelers? Tom Brady is campaigning for Ty Law. And the Jets may not want Le'Veon Bell after all.

Well, if AB is leaving...

Jeannette's Terrelle Pryor is one of the greatest players in WPIAL history.

Now he wants to return home as a pro.

The quarterback-turned-receiver is lobbying to return to Pittsburgh. He told SportsRadio 610 in Houston that if he was a Steeler, he'd be "right back on the map."

"I would help JuJu (Smith-Schuster) and (Antonio Brown) and some of their younger guys, bring my experience," Pryor said. "There are a couple of other teams that would be great fits, but definitely would love that opportunity, especially to play for a coach like Coach Tomlin, that would be awesome."

Yeah. That'd be great for Pryor. But what would he do for Pittsburgh? He spent 2018 in Buffalo and with the New York Jets, catching just 16 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

Pryor is 29 now and doesn't appear to be the player he was when he broke out in Cleveland as a 1,000-yard receiver in 2016.

Bell's Jet grounded?

One of the long-rumored potential destinations for Le'Veon Bell has been the Jets.

They could use a star running back, and they'll have lots of cap space this off-season.

But now a New York Daily News report says that Gang Green may not want to show Bell the amount of "green" he wants.

According to writer Manish Mehta, New York "won't adopt a do-whatever-it-takes approach to sign Bell" because there is a level of concern over how dedicated he would be to play after inking a contract with a huge amount of guaranteed money attached to it.

New York will have roughly $100 million to spend under the cap.

Brady lays down the Law

Another WPIAL legend got some headlines yesterday, thanks to his former quarterback.

Tom Brady is lobbying to get fellow Patriots Super Bowl winner Ty Law into the Hall of Fame. Pro Football Talk reports Brady wrote a letter to each member of the competition committee stumping for his former cornerback.

Law had three chances to get in already, but he hasn't made the cut. Since Sunday is a Patriots-Rams Super Bowl rematch, it'd be fitting if the Aliquippa product got in this year, given that he had this legendary pick-six against Kurt Warner back in the 2002 game.

Patriots cornerback Ty Law intercepts a Kurt Warner pass intended for Isaac Bruce during Super Bowl XXXVI. AP photo

Weekend preview

It's going to be a big weekend for the local college basketball teams. Pitt hosts Syracuse. The Panthers have lost four in a row since their upset of Florida State at Petersen Events Center. Those defeats have come by an average of 13.5 points.

One of the teams in that mix was Syracuse. Jeff Capel's club lost Jan. 19 in the Carrier Dome. The Orange have won four of their last five. The two clubs rematch at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Pete.

Meanwhile, Duquesne fans are still buzzing about their team's 19-point comeback win over Rhode Island on Wednesday. Now the Dukes go on the road to play Dayton at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Robert Morris lost to St. Francis (Pa.), 76-73, for just their second defeat of the NEC season. The Colonials go against Fairleigh Dickinson at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Hockey help?

Robert Morris' hockey team is in action, too. Sacred Heart is at Island Sports Center for games at 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Colonials could really use a weekend sweep. They've lost seven of eight.

The two teams split a pair of 2-1 games in Bridgeport, Conn., earlier this season. RMU has 17 points in Atlantic Hockey this year, good for eighth in the conference. The Pioneers are back in ninth with 16.