Steelers

Former Steeler Ryan Clark gives unflattering view of Antonio Brown on ESPN

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) celebrates sho touchdown reception in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Frustration is quietly building among some Pittsburgh Steelers teammates toward Antonio Brown. A former teammate certainly didn’t hold back on a very public forum.

Now an NFL analyst for ESPN, former longtime Steelers safety Ryan Clark relayed a anecdote from 2012 training camp during a segment on “SportsCenter” on Monday night .

Clark said that when it became apparent the Steelers were going to give Brown a big contract extension that week six-plus years ago, he told an unnamed strength coach, “When you give him money, you’re going to create a monster.”

The Steelers in July 2012 were attempting to come to an agreement on a contract extension with then-No. 1 receiver Mike Wallace. When it became clear that wasn’t going to happen, they then turned to Brown and did what for them is unprecedented before or since: gave a longterm contract extension to a non-quarterback who had two years remaining on his existing contract.

During the second day of that 2012 camp, Brown and the Steelers agreed on a five-year, $42.5 million contract that ran through the 2017 season.

“That day in practice, Antonio and I almost got into a fight,” Clark said on ESPN, “because he’s saying things at (defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau), screaming at Coach LeBeau, screaming at us defensively, saying, ‘Don’t touch me; I’m the franchise,’ this and that.”

Brown, incidentally, expressed dissatisfaction with that deal as soon as 2015; the Steelers, again, went out character to give him cleverly-disguised raises before the 2015 and 2016 seasons before the sides agreed to a new five-year, $72.7 million contract in February 2017 .

Brown did not play during Sunday’s season-ending win against Cincinnati after he skipped Saturday’s walkthrough and left the team Wednesday , the NFL Network reported. He was not at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for the season-ending team meeting Monday.

Earlier this fall, another former teammate — Hines Ward — said on CBS Sports Radio he was “a little embarrassed” by Brown’s behavior when he yelled at assistant coaches on the sideline of a loss and then said “Trade me lets find out” in response to a post on Twitter.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here .

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

