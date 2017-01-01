Valley News Dispatch
Job restored for New Kensington-Arnold band director fired for marijuana possession
New Kensington-Arnold School District must reinstate the teacher it fired in 2014 for possessing marijuana, according to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The state's highest court Monday ...
Ceremony to solemnize area drug deaths
Kyle Sundo's death from a heroin addiction last year just before his 22nd birthday will be foremost on his family's mind Sunday. They will be participating ...
Business manager hired by district
The Leechburg Area School District has a full-time business manager again after more than a year with only an interim employee filling the position. The ...
Police: Tarentum man exposed himself to passing school kids
A 54-year-old Tarentum man was arrested Wednesday after several children told police they saw him standing naked at his window, pounding on the glass, as ...
Route 28 southbound lane to be restricted early Thursday
Drivers on Route 28 southbound will have a single-lane restriction between the Millvale off-ramp and the 40th Street Bridge in Pittsburgh in the early hours ...
4 rush-hour wrecks clog roads in East Deer, Tarentum, New Ken
Rush hour became crash hour across the upper Allegheny Valley on Tuesday afternoon, snarling traffic in several nearby locations but resulting in only minor injuries, ...
Beloved Leechburg music teacher, David Ritzel, dies
A Leechburg Area School District music teacher died Tuesday after apparently suffering a medical emergency in school, according to district officials. Superintendent Tiffany Nix said ...
Vandergrift couple charged with having potent marijuana 'wax' in family home
A Vandergrift man and his female companion are accused of keeping a potent, concentrated form of marijuana and almost 280 anti-anxiety pills in the Jackson ...
West Deer man charged with attempted homicide
West Deer police say a woman was so badly beaten and bloody that she wasn't recognizable when officers investigated her assault by the man living ...
Arnold mayor's son 1 of officers in excessive force case
Arnold Mayor Karen Peconi Biricocchi's son was one of the officers involved in an arrest last week that sparked an investigation into whether police used ...
Where's the snow? This year's warmer, wet January is good for road crews, bad for plowing businesses
The rest of January should be warm and relatively snow free, according to the National Weather Service's Pittsburgh office. Last year, residents of the Alle-Kiski Valley ...
Robber hits market in Brackenridge
A lone robber got an undisclosed amount of money from a clerk at a Brackenridge market Sunday afternoon. Police said the man walked into the Express ...
Freeport to look at stadium use
Freeport Borough could be deciding the future of venerable Swartz Memorial Stadium over the next few months. The borough will be receiving a $90,000 grant from ...
Harrison seeks grant to demolish buildings
Harrison commissioners want to demolish two dilapidated buildings that are causing problems in the township, but they need the money to do it. On Monday, ...
Happier trails ahead: Nonprofit to connect parks, systems across Allegheny County
In just a few years, outdoor enthusiasts won't have to drive to get from one of the region's popular parks to another. The Rachel Carson Trails ...
Officer hired to 'keep peace' at Deer Lakes school board meetings
The Deer Lakes School District recently approved hiring a West Deer police officer to "keep the peace" at all its school board meetings, a practice ...
Federal heating help outpaces last year's need
Federal grants to help area residents heat their homes so far this winter are ahead of pace compared to last winter. Through mid-January, the federal Low-Income ...
Harmar ends 2016 on financial high note
Harmar Township closed out the year with about $500,000 more than expected, the board of supervisors said. Harmar's budget surplus now stands at more than $1.2 ...
