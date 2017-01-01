Valley News Dispatch
Seismic testing companies to field residents' questions, concerns in Upper Burrell
Companies that want to send vibrations underground to map subterranean rock formations will answer residents' questions Wednesday night in Upper Burrell. Such seismic testing is done ...
Parents confront Plum School Board about attack on daughter
Chad and Pamela Salerno don't want another Plum School District student to go through what their daughter went through. "My kid was a victim," Chad ...
Missing Brackenridge man, 33, found dead in woods near campsite
A 33-year-old Brackenridge man was found dead in the woods in Armstrong County on Tuesday, about 200 yards north of his campsite in South Buffalo, ...
Harrison man accused of holding up Brackenridge convenience store twice
A Harrison man was arrested Tuesday morning shortly after police say he robbed a Brackenridge convenience store that he's suspected of robbing last week. According ...
Vandergrift building collapse leads to questions about permit process
Primo Event Hall in Vandergrift was operating without an occupancy permit and had never been inspected by the borough for compliance with state building codes ...
Cheswick residents lament recycling's demise
Cheswick resident Maria Leonardi has enjoyed having a place to take her recyclables. "I loved using it," she said Monday while walking her dog, Oscar. ...
Apollo-Ridge envisions alumni hall of fame
The Apollo-Ridge School District is hoping to honor distinguished alumni and encourage students to strive for success by creating a Viking Pride Wall of Fame. ...
Drug dealer's forfeiture money continues to help Lower Burrell
A drug dealer's conviction apparently will continue to pay off for area police. More than four years ago, Lower Burrell police worked with federal and state ...
Tarentum's Faith Community Partners building project needs funding
It's been 17 months since the new nonprofit Faith Community Partners bought a rundown building in Tarentum with plans to turn it into a laundromat ...
No students hurt in wreck involving Fox Chapel school bus
No Fox Chapel Area students were injured Monday afternoon when their bus involved in a minor accident in Indiana Township. Bonnie Berzonski, district coordinator of communications, ...
Annual Alle Kiski HomExpo to mark 15 successful years
The Alle Kiski Strong Chamber HomExpo will mark its 15th year next month at the Pittsburgh Mills mall. The show usually draws more than 30,000 people, ...
Communities come together to mourn those lost to drug addiction on National Day of Remembrance
Louise Ballard of Brackenridge still struggles to understand the opioid epidemic after losing her grandson to an overdose in April. "This has been an eye-opener ...
Farming twins from Gilpin use technology to assess livestock quality
Michael and Matthew Kasanicky can tell you how good a steak will be before a butcher or chef ever sees it. The identical twins from Gilpin, ...
Western Pennsylvania's improving environment attracts growing number of eagles
It's hard to miss the white head and tail on a 21⁄2-foot-tall bird in the bare trees lining Loyalhanna Creek in Westmoreland County. More than ...
Vandergrift VFW suspended amid financial woes; post's new leader hopes to form auxiliary
The Vandergrift Veterans of Foreign Wars is in trouble and looking for a solution. In December, the post on Sumner Avenue was placed on suspension and ...
In Deer Lakes kinesthetics lab, young students ditch desks, chairs for hula hoops
Kindergartner Gia Coda knows what many office workers know — "Sitting is boring." She might be just 6 years old, but Gia doesn't like sitting at ...
Police investigating early morning shooting in New Kensington
Police are looking for a gunman in connection with an early morning shooting in the Elk's Lodge parking lot on Third Avenue in New Kensington. ...
Springdale council's appointment of member's daughter raises concerns
Anna Spirk didn't have any political experience when members of the Springdale Council appointed the 25-year-old registered nurse to fill a vacancy created by one ...
