Valley News Dispatch
Sharing road with cyclists can be a challenge
When a Springdale woman's car plowed into a group of five cyclists on the borough's Pittsburgh Street in early December, two riders were struck and ...
Developer works with community to restore historic Alcoa complex
After he bought Alcoa's old research labs in New Kensington, Steve Kubrick decided to renovate the original, biggest and most visible building first. Building 29 with ...
Art teachers show their own works in Upper Burrell exhibit
Kathleen Guglielmi considers it important for her students at St. Joseph High School in Natrona Heights to see her as both a teacher and an ...
Despite improvements, Route 28 bottleneck persists
Sarah Orbin uses one word to describe the bottleneck on Route 28 at the Highland Park Bridge interchange: frustrating. PennDOT uses one word to explain ...
Drug disposal box installed in Freeport to help combat prescription addiction
It looks as unobtrusive as a mailbox on the corner, but that blue metal box bolted to the floor of Freeport's police department is intended ...
To prepare for expansion, Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley seeks volunteers with expertise
A New Kensington animal shelter will need all the help it can get this year as it prepares to expand into a larger building. Animal Protectors ...
Pittsburgh man dies in Armstrong County crash
A Pittsburgh man died Saturday from injuries suffered in a single-vehicle wreck in Armstrong County, authorities reported. John W. McCoy Sr., 53, of Pittsburgh was the ...
Riverbank dumping on radar of Brackenridge council
Brackenridge Council will explore the possibility of having a cleanup/electronic recycling day to help curb illegal dumping. The issue arose when Dave Marchese, a First Avenue ...
East Deer developer gets 60-day delay on townhome proposal
A developer with plans to build a 115-unit townhouse complex in East Deer has asked for a 60-day delay. Riverview LP was scheduled to appear before ...
ATI blames vendor on pension payment delay
Allegheny Technologies Inc. is blaming an error by a vendor for a delay in pension payments getting to retirees this week. The problem was corrected, ...
Primo Event Center in Vandergrift offered no warning its roof was about to collapse
Vandergrift officials say there was no indication anything was wrong with the Primo Event Center before the roof collapsed last Saturday night just hours before ...
State to add liquor store at Mills mall Village section
Residents will soon be able to grab their favorite wine or liquor on their way home from shopping at The Village at Pittsburgh Mills when ...
Allegheny-Kiski Valley Historical Society cuts paid positions, goes with volunteers
Facing financial woes, the Allegheny-Kiski Valley Historical Society has laid off the curator of its museum in Tarentum and her assistant and will try to ...
Brackenridge stabbing victim recalled as quiet, friendly
Linda McGinnis' black cockapoo, Mandy, was her life. Unmarried and childless, the Brackenridge woman lived alone with the dog in the ranch-style house on Ninth Avenue ...
DA: Elizabeth Borough police's use of force 'not inappropriate'
An Elizabeth Borough police officer did not use excessive force when he fought with and used a Taser on a drug suspect in his custody, ...
Phone camera found in ladies restroom at UPS site in North Apollo
A UPS employee has been fired after a mobile phone camera was found hidden in the ladies restroom at a UPS satellite facility in North ...
WTAE off of DirecTV's lineup in pay dispute
DirecTV subscribers in the Pittsburgh area can't watch WTAE programs on their service because of a contract dispute between the satellite provider and Hearst Television, ...
New Police radios could cost Buffalo Township $12K
Butler County's planned switch to high band emergency communications may cost Buffalo Township at least $12,000 for new police radios. Supervisors Chairman John Haven said the ...
