Valley News Dispatch
New Kensington man being stomped, punched in police video out of prison
A New Kensington man who was punched and stomped on by police during his arrest on Friday has been released from the Westmoreland County Prison. ...
Video shows police punching, stomping suspect in New Kensington; chief says there's more to the incident
A man lying facedown on the ground repeatedly shouts "I can't breathe, I cannot breathe" as police officers punch him and stomp on his back ...
Across the Alle-Kiski Valley, students look at inauguration from different perspectives
Students across the Alle-Kiski Valley have spent months following the presidential election and now will get to experience the inauguration in different ways. For Apollo-Ridge senior ...
Auto parts store's rezoning request meets New Ken public's ire
A request to rezone a residential parcel at the corner of Carl Avenue and Tarentum Bridge Road to commercial status is being met with stiff ...
Springdale commissioners appoint Dan Phillips to vacant seat on board
Springdale Township will have a new commissioner this year. Dan Phillips, 59, was chosen by a 4-0 vote to serve the final year of former board ...
Harrison maps out zoning areas for medical marijuana dispensaries
If medical marijuana is ever sold in Harrison, officials want to have a say about where it can happen. "The board had discussions on it, and ...
Media coverage sparks adjournment of diversity forum at Plum High School
A public meeting at Plum High School to discuss diversity and rising racial tensions in the district was halted after a majority of audience members ...
$4.5M expansion under way at Allegheny Valley Hospital
Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison has begun a $4.5 million renovation project that will provide new patient services and improve existing units. "It's really geared ...
Acmetonia Primary School expansion project on track
The Allegheny Valley School District remains on track to begin construction on a proposed $13 million expansion of Acmetonia Primary School this summer. The school board ...
Burrell School Board fails to fill vacancy
The Burrell School Board will try again next month to fill an empty seat on the board. The board reached an impasse Tuesday night, after ...
Leechburg native resigns from ambassadorship as new administration looms
Leechburg native John Phillips left his position as the U.S. ambassador to Italy and San Marino on Wednesday. Phillips, a supporter and fundraiser for President Obama, ...
East Deer schedules 2 bridge replacements at same time
Educating residents and commuters will be key in East Deer getting through the replacement of two nearby bridges on Freeport Road in 2018, a township ...
Aspinwall man, 63, was victim of pedestrian-car mishap
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a car Tuesday at the intersection of Freeport Road and Western ...
Pittsburgh Mills mall in Frazer sells for $100
While his wife was across the hall shopping for shoes, Leo Battung of Harmar sat in on the sale of the Pittsburgh Mills mall Wednesday ...
Brackenridge homicide suspect back in Pennsylvania, held without bond
A Brackenridge man charged with killing his next-door neighbor is being held in the Allegheny County Jail without bond following his extradition from West Virginia. Justin ...
Penn State New Ken students observe MLK Day, hope actions speak loudly
Ashley Worlds hopes the nation can do what her own family has done — bridge the racial divide. A sophomore at Penn State New Kensington ...
Financial manager Adam Blythe fills vacancy on Tarentum Council
Tarentum Council has selected a 35-year-old financial manager and church leader to fill a council vacancy. Adam Blythe, of 116 Second Ave., was chosen as 2nd ...
2 injured in Route 366 crash in New Kensington
Two people were taken to a hospital late Tuesday after two cars collided on Route 366 in New Kensington. The crash occurred about 10:20 p.m. between ...
